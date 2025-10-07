SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $93.04.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

