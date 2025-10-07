SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.