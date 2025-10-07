Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Up 18.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). Approximately 4,539,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

The stock has a market cap of £132.17 million, a PE ratio of -11,958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

