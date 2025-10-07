Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Up 18.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). 4,539,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Speedy Hire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11,958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

