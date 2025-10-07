Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Up 18.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). Approximately 4,539,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 10,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11,958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.20.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

