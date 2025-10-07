Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading 18.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). 4,539,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Speedy Hire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

