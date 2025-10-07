Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

