State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 407.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,142,000 after purchasing an additional 800,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 304.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 144.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,007,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16,153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

