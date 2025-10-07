State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 125 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $283.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.80.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

