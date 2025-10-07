State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 270 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,759.76. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

