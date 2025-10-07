State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 415 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rambus were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rambus by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after buying an additional 3,297,728 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $60,535,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $57,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rambus by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 702,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $30,503,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $66,599.47. Following the sale, the director owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,329.39. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,514. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,913 shares of company stock worth $2,474,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete raised shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

