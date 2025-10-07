State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 455 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8,582.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 196.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

