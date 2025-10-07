State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 51,832 Shares of Certara, Inc. $CERT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Certara were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Certara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

