State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 640 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 32.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.