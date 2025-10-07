State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celsius were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $24,374,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Celsius stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 159.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,667 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,162 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

