Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 102,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 165,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

