TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,992,000 after buying an additional 94,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $116,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $445.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TopBuild from $425.00 to $424.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.