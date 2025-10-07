Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,901 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

