Truist Financial Corp Acquires 56,295 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 187,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

