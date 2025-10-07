Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 354.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.0%

LNC stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

