Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 68.4% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:DMAY opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

