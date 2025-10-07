United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Position Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

