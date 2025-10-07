Universal Display Corporation $OLED Stock Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,835,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $72,327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $214.57. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

