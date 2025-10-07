Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of V stock opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- Trading Halts Explained
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.