Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.