Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USSG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99. Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

