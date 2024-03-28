Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Archer Stock Performance
Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Archer
