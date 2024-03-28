Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

