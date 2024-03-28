Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,345,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 441.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 137,765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,945,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 958,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

