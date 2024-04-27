Skillcast Group (LON:SKL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 20746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. Skillcast Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Get Skillcast Group alerts:

Skillcast Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Skillcast Group

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.