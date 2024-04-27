Skillcast Group (LON:SKL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKLGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 20746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. Skillcast Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Skillcast Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Skillcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.