MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MAG Silver traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.55. 459,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 849,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 44.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

