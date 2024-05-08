William Blair Weighs in on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.81. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $200.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 253.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

