Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $115.21 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $156.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

