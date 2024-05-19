Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.05. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

