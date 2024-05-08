Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

