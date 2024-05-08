BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.08.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.