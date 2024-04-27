Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 352,500 shares. Approximately 41.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $11.00 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

