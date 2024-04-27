Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE HQH opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $17.66.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

