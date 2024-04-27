Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 79.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $6.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance
About Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.