Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 79.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $6.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

About Trulieve Cannabis

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

