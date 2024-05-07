ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.