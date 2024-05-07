ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.
ONE Gas Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
