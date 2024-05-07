eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.