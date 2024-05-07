Deckers Outdoor Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $27.25 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $27.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $16.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DECK opened at $862.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $878.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 38,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

