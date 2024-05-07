Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.23 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 616.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,592.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,619.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,491.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,445.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

