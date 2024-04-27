Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

