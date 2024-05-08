Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 441 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

