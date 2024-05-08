First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

CIBR opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

