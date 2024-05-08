Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $457,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CRH by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in CRH by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $27,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.