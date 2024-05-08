Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 270,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

