iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

