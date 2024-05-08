Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $410,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $312.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 868.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

