Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.